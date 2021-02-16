'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Pop star Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

Timberlake spoke out on his Instagram account after criticism last week on social and mainstream media of interviews he gave some 20 years ago about his sex life with Spears when both were at the height of their careers.

The backlash followed the broadcast of a TV documentary about the rise and fall of Spears, including how she was shamed in the media when their relationship ended in 2002.

Timberlake also has been dogged for years by accusations that he failed to take sufficient responsibility for the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl half time show when he mistakenly exposed Janet Jackson's breast on stage.

“I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake, 40, wrote on Instagram.