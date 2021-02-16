Lee Daniels says he 'really wants to do a gay superhero movie'

Director Lee Daniels says he's “a little ghetto, a little homo” and worries the world might not be ready for his next big idea.

“I really want to do a gay superhero movie,” the Oscar-nominated director said.

And then a gay love story - only one that ends well, too.

“I want the guy and guy to walk off happy at the end,” the 61-year-old said via a video call from his home in Los Angeles.

“I want it to end beautifully,” he said. “Some of the major Hollywood gay love stories that have come out end tragically.”

Daniels the director never stops - his current movie airs this month - and his range of Hollywood hits reveals a man who cannot be pigeonholed.

Monster's Ball, the romantic drama he produced that shot him to the top, won Halle Berry the 2002 Oscar for best actress.