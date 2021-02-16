Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan to break silence in 'wide-ranging' interview with Oprah

16 February 2021 - 08:50 By Andrew MacAskill
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan will give their first interview since stepping down as royals.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles.

CBS said the interview will be broadcast on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Harry and Meghan married in a glittering ceremony in 2018 that captured the world’s attention but later gave up their official royal roles after disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

Prince Harry and Meghan break pregnancy news with sweet baby bump snap

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The couple moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

Their relationship with the British press swiftly soured and the couple have launched legal cases against several newspapers.

Last week, Meghan won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018.

Winfrey, one of America’s richest and most influential women, in 2011 ended her top-rated daily television talk show, where she interviewed presidents and celebrities.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

A royal source said that as Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are up to them. They are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans, the source said. 

Reuters

