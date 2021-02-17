Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert to help Covid-hit designers with new initiative

Calling all fashion designers.

SA’s Miss Universe 2020 finalist Natasha Joubert has launched #DestinyDesigned, a project aimed at empowering and helping fashion designers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative will see designers invited to submit details on their design label and explain how their business has been affected by the pandemic.

Ten entrants will then be selected to make two garments each and have them modelled by former Miss SA title holders and finalists as well as special guest models in a virtual fundraiser fashion show on April 10.

The show will also feature items from Joubert’s own line, Natalia Jefferys.

After the show, the designers’ garments will be auctioned off online with the proceeds going to the respective designers.

#DestinyDesigned will also showcase these talented designers’ work on a global platform, as viewers from around the world will be able to tune into the show and have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition custom-designed T-shirt in aid of the project.

Joubert said: “#DestinyDesigned aims to empower fellow South African designers through showcasing their fashion in a virtual space while using the Miss Universe SA platform.”

Entries for #DestinyDesigned are now open and close on February 22.

• For more information, e-mail Natasha Joubert or visit the Miss SA website