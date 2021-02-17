Lifestyle

Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert to help Covid-hit designers with new initiative

17 February 2021 - 15:11 By Staff reporter
Miss Universe SA 2020, Natasha Joubert.
Miss Universe SA 2020, Natasha Joubert.
Image: Hanri Human

Calling all fashion designers. 

SA’s Miss Universe 2020 finalist Natasha Joubert has launched #DestinyDesigned, a project aimed at empowering and helping fashion designers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative will see designers invited to submit details on their design label and explain how their business has been affected by the pandemic.  

Ten entrants will then be selected to make two garments each and have them modelled by former Miss SA title holders and finalists as well as special guest models in a virtual fundraiser fashion show on April 10.

The show will also feature items from Joubert’s own line, Natalia Jefferys.

After the show, the designers’ garments will be auctioned off online with the proceeds going to the respective designers.  

#DestinyDesigned will also showcase these talented designers’ work on a global platform, as viewers from around the world will be able to tune into the show and have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition custom-designed T-shirt in aid of the  project.

Joubert said: “#DestinyDesigned aims to empower fellow South African designers through showcasing their fashion in a virtual space while using the Miss Universe SA platform.”  

Entries for #DestinyDesigned are now open and close on February 22.

• For more information, e-mail Natasha Joubert or visit the Miss SA website

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Miss SA Shudu Musida launches #MindfulMondays to tackle mental health online

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to make good on her promise when she took the crown in October last year to raise awareness about mental health.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Bullying over bikini snaps drives Miss SA Shudu Musida’s mental health campaign

"I tried not to take anything personally. That is how I live my life" said Shudu.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

OPINION | Zozi’s short hair, Shudu’s bald head — Mzansi is loving Miss SA's new pace

The thing is, representation is important to all of us.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton Lifestyle
  2. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. It's 'photo shoot-worthy': Check out DJ Zinhle's glam R1,500 a night rental pad Travel
  4. People are still flipping out over Harrie's Pancakes after 35 years Food
  5. Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy news is a loving tribute to Princess Di Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters