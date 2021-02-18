Demi Lovato suffered 'three strokes, heart attack' after 2018 overdose

US pop star Demi Lovato has revealed that she suffered “three strokes and a heart attack” after she was hospitalised in 2018 for an overdose.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker made this candid revelation in a trailer clip ahead of the release of her four-part documentary Dancing with the Devil which tracks the events around her near-fatal overdose.

The documentary will be released on March 28 on YouTube.

It will show Lovato talking about past traumas in her life and the pressures of conforming to expectations in the entertainment business.

In 2018, the former Disney Channel child star was found unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills from an overdose, reportedly of opioids laced with fentanyl.

Only a few weeks earlier she had released a song called Sober in which she sang about relapsing after six years of sobriety.

In the clip shared on YouTube, the singer, 28, talks about the overdose, saying, “I've had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened.