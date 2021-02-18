Prince Philip admitted to hospital as 'a precaution' after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to Covid-19.

The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked unaided into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell for a short period, a royal source said.

The queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle near London, where the pair have been staying during Britain's coronavirus pandemic. Both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in January.

“The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

A royal source said Philip did not have a Covid-19-related illness and that it was not an emergency.