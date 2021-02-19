Fourth time a charm? Paris Hilton gets engaged to beau on her 40th birthday

She said yes!

US socialite Paris Hilton has revealed she is set to wed her venture capitalist boyfriend Carter Reum. She broke the news in a series of sweet Instagram videos posted on Thursday.

Reum proposed on her 40th birthday, which was an intimate affair on a tropical island.

Hilton and Reum, 40, have been together for little over a year but have been friends for 15 years, according to Daily Mail.

This the fourth time Hilton has been engaged.