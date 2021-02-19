Fourth time a charm? Paris Hilton gets engaged to beau on her 40th birthday
Carter Reum popped the question on a private island
She said yes!
US socialite Paris Hilton has revealed she is set to wed her venture capitalist boyfriend Carter Reum. She broke the news in a series of sweet Instagram videos posted on Thursday.
Reum proposed on her 40th birthday, which was an intimate affair on a tropical island.
Hilton and Reum, 40, have been together for little over a year but have been friends for 15 years, according to Daily Mail.
This the fourth time Hilton has been engaged.
In the Insta videos, Hilton and her beau can be seen embracing and walking on the beach, looking stylish in all-white.
Next to the videos, she posted messages celebrating the engagement and praising her future husband.
In one, she said: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise.
“As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.
“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind.”
In another, she went into more detail, revealing: “When a walk on the beach changes your life. Carter marked my birthday in the most breathtaking way.
“I said yes, with all the joy and confidence and comfort that comes with knowing he’s more than my love. He’s my twin flame. my other half, my best friend and my soulmate.”
Hilton later shared snaps of the emerald engagement ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis Cartier.