WATCH | Local musician, Diagonal Lines, raises awareness on mental health in new music video

As more South Africans struggle with depression and anxiety which, according to experts has been compounded by the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, people are not only speaking about mental health more openly on social media, but they raise awareness on it too.

Local musician Diagonal Lines is one of these people.

He partnered with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to encourage people to seek help if they're struggling with mental illness.

He released a music video titled Weight/Redemption which shows a man who is depressed and at some point wants to self-harm. He eventually reaches for his phone to seek help.

“This music video was created to shine a spotlight on the prevalence of anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide in our modern society. Our hope is to encourage those suffering to reach out for help and for loved ones to heed the warning signs of those around them.

“Change is one action away — reaching out.” he said of the video.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS