Lifestyle

WATCH | Local musician, Diagonal Lines, raises awareness on mental health in new music video

19 February 2021 - 07:00
The pandemic and lockdown have had a net effect on general wellbeing and happiness, and a local musician has teamed up with SA Depression and Anxiety Group to raise awareness.
The pandemic and lockdown have had a net effect on general wellbeing and happiness, and a local musician has teamed up with SA Depression and Anxiety Group to raise awareness.
Image: 123RF/F8studio

As more South Africans struggle with depression and anxiety which, according to experts has been compounded by the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, people are not only speaking about mental health more openly on social media, but they raise awareness on it too.

Local musician Diagonal Lines is one of these people.

He partnered with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to encourage people to seek help if they're struggling with mental illness.

He released a music video titled Weight/Redemption which shows a man who is depressed and at some point wants to self-harm. He eventually reaches for his phone to seek help.

“This music video was created to shine a spotlight on the prevalence of anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide in our modern society. Our hope is to encourage those suffering to reach out for help and for loved ones to heed the warning signs of those around them.

“Change is one action away — reaching out.” he said of the video.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

READ MORE

Attorney who swore 16 times at judge in court faces suspension

The Legal Practice Council wants to suspend attorney Darren Sampson, who suffers with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
News
3 days ago

Anxious matrics, feeling Covid blues as they await results, cry out for help

Parents must be alive to teenage depression, say experts as helplines see uptick in texts, calls from grade 12s
News
3 days ago

New research suggests Covid-19 may cause depression

Psychiatrist says doctors have suspected a link between the novel coronavirus and mental health problems - and the latest studies 'appear to be ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton Lifestyle
  2. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. It's 'photo shoot-worthy': Check out DJ Zinhle's glam R1,500 a night rental pad Travel
  4. How The Beatles were caught in John Steenhuisen's jab at Ramaphosa Lifestyle
  5. Four new eateries that are livening up the Cape food scene Food

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters