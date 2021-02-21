Series Review

'Can't Get You Out of My Head' is an elegant piece of cinematic activism

'If you want to change the world, you have to know how power mutated' teases the trailer for documentarian Adam Curtis's new six-part series

Over the past 30 years British documentarian Adam Curtis has established himself as the singular most brilliant deployer of archive footage.



Curtis's latest offering, the six-part BBC series Can't Get You Out of My Head, builds on some of his previous investigations of the effects of the battle between individual identity, psychology and expression and the groupthink of political organisation in society. But the series also adds a new perspective...