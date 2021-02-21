Series Review
'Can't Get You Out of My Head' is an elegant piece of cinematic activism
'If you want to change the world, you have to know how power mutated' teases the trailer for documentarian Adam Curtis's new six-part series
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Over the past 30 years British documentarian Adam Curtis has established himself as the singular most brilliant deployer of archive footage.
Curtis's latest offering, the six-part BBC series Can't Get You Out of My Head, builds on some of his previous investigations of the effects of the battle between individual identity, psychology and expression and the groupthink of political organisation in society. But the series also adds a new perspective...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.