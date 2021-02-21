Lifestyle

Covid-era creations that prove we still have things to be grateful for

Nothing lasts forever, not even endless pandemics. The pain of this moment is its own reminder to celebrate the ephemeral and the enduring, writes Jessica Brodie

21 February 2021 - 00:01 By jess brodie

Sometimes, a realisation can happen when you least expect it.

While scrolling through Tika the Iggy's Instagram account (the dog has become a viral sensation and was recently featured in Vogue) I was stopped by her video wrapping up all the things about 2020 she didn't appreciate. I giggled as she listed "the quarantine, I didn't appreciate it, the weight gain, I didn't appreciate it, the boredom, I didn't appreciate it, the detoxing, I didn't appreciate it." ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton Lifestyle
  2. Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Clever, cost-savvy décor ideas to steal from Minnie Dlamini-Jones' nursery Home & Gardening
  4. WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash Lifestyle
  5. How The Beatles were caught in John Steenhuisen's jab at Ramaphosa Lifestyle

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...