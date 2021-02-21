Covid-era creations that prove we still have things to be grateful for

Nothing lasts forever, not even endless pandemics. The pain of this moment is its own reminder to celebrate the ephemeral and the enduring, writes Jessica Brodie

Sometimes, a realisation can happen when you least expect it.



While scrolling through Tika the Iggy's Instagram account (the dog has become a viral sensation and was recently featured in Vogue) I was stopped by her video wrapping up all the things about 2020 she didn't appreciate. I giggled as she listed "the quarantine, I didn't appreciate it, the weight gain, I didn't appreciate it, the boredom, I didn't appreciate it, the detoxing, I didn't appreciate it." ..