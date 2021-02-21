Just like mum? Compare Princess Eugenie and her son's baby snaps
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, recently gave birth to her first child at The Portland Hospital in London — the same place where she'd been born 30 years ago.
A lot has changed during that time including the way the world gets its first glimpse of Britain's regal babies.
Back then, fans of the royal family had to wait for the media to print the photos they'd taken of Prince Andrew and his now ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, leaving the hospital with their newborn to get a gander at Princess Eugenie.
The princess meanwhile took to social media to show off the son she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she captioned the sweet family portraits she posted on Instagram. (Click here to find out how the couple chose August's unusual name).
So what do you say: does the little chap look like his mom? Compare the baby snaps of the pair below.
It may be a little soon to tell if there's a strong family resemblance, but one thing is for sure: Princess Eugenie and Jack “will be wonderful parents” — that's according to “proud” grandmother Sarah.
The Duchess of York tweeted that she and her ex-husband were “thrilled” will the arrival of their first grandson.
“He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our family,” she added.
As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents pic.twitter.com/vgfvBbBKS1— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 20, 2021
August, who was born on February 9, is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip's ninth great-grandchild.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace said the monarchs were “delighted” with the news of his birth.