Just like mum? Compare Princess Eugenie and her son's baby snaps

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, recently gave birth to her first child at The Portland Hospital in London — the same place where she'd been born 30 years ago.

A lot has changed during that time including the way the world gets its first glimpse of Britain's regal babies.

Back then, fans of the royal family had to wait for the media to print the photos they'd taken of Prince Andrew and his now ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, leaving the hospital with their newborn to get a gander at Princess Eugenie.

The princess meanwhile took to social media to show off the son she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she captioned the sweet family portraits she posted on Instagram. (Click here to find out how the couple chose August's unusual name).

So what do you say: does the little chap look like his mom? Compare the baby snaps of the pair below.