Sir David Attenborough is studying a new species in lockdown: Zoom callers

The natural historian talks about his new doccie series, 'A Perfect Planet', and what he's been getting up to while stuck at home during the pandemic

Hearing Sir David Attenborough narrate the latest BBC Earth documentary, I'd never have guessed he'd done the voice recording in his own garden.



The filming for the new series, A Perfect Planet, wrapped before the world was forced into a mass lockdown, but Attenborough's description of the process of recording the narration is like listening to his childhood memories of building a fort...