There's no time to go slow when you've got a curfew

Life was 'no rush' before the gold rush, and it seems those carefree days are making a comeback in these strange times — at least in a certain bottle store

21 February 2021 - 00:02 By

One of my favourite Jackson 5 songs is a little-known ditty called Time Waits For No-one. At this point in my life, when I have significantly fewer whiskeys and orgasms in my future than I've had in my past, this is a much bigger deal than one would think. The importance of time has never been clearer to me. 

This is why I'm baffled by Joe Biden's appetite for the White House. Four years into the job, Clinton, Bush Jr and Obama had aged by an average of 15 years each. By extrapolation, Biden will effectively be 137 years old by the time his term ends. He'll be the size of a prune left out in the Namib desert for a year...

