Movie Review

Tom Hanks gives his heartfelt best in Western 'News of the World'

The theme of this solid, if sometimes slow, film resonates in a world recently devastated by the insanity of fake news

Tom Hanks makes his Western debut in director Paul Greengrass's solid, if sometimes slow, adaptation of Paulette Jiles's novel News of the World.



As the actor who Americans regard as the embodiment of the best of their nation's values, Hanks is the right guide through a story that draws parallels with the present moment...