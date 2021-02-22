'Cut yourself some slack': Pandemic tips for working moms (and dads)

As any working parent will tell you, life is very much a juggling act. It is all about how to balance the competing responsibilities of work, home and family, without it all coming crashing down.

Now the pandemic has made this juggling act a whole lot trickier.

But it is not impossible, says Joann Lublin. The longtime career columnist for the Wall Street Journal has just published a book, Power Moms: How Executive Mothers Navigate Work and Life.

Reuters sat down with Lublin to talk about how working moms (and dads) can get through this challenging moment of history in one piece.

We need to talk about what is happening to women’s employment right now. What is your take?

The pandemic has had a very harsh effect on working women. Some people are calling it a “she-cession,” but I think of it more as a “mom-cession.” The brunt of the job losses have fallen on the shoulders of working moms.