The spiciest SA reality stars we love to stream

Dropping bombs and spilling tea is something that The Real Housewives of Johannesburg do very well. We admire the fact that they don’t only share the glitzy parts of their lives, but they’re also able to show their vulnerable sides. The show will make you laugh, cringe, cry and even wish you were part of the clique.

If there’s one housewife who had SA talking, it was Mpumi Mophatlane aka Mrs Mops. Her gorgeous looks and flamboyant personality, coupled with her lavish lifestyle and “money ain’t a problem” attitude had viewers around the country hanging on her every word.

Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathato swept into season 2 and ruffled some serious feathers — we couldn’t get enough of her antics.

Lebo M