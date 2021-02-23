The spiciest SA reality stars we love to stream
There’s nothing we love more than settling in with a juicy reality show. Whether we love them or love to hate them, we just can’t look away.
Here are some of our favourite reality stars streaming on Showmax right now.
All the ladies in The Real Housewives of Durban
Who knew that 2021 would give Mzansi more reasons to love Durban? Just when we thought we had discovered all there is to know about the beautiful city, we got introduced to six glamorous ladies who are all about making money, taking care of their families, and of course, slaying.
The first episode of the show kicked off with fireworks — literally — and set the tone for the rest of the season. Don’t you just love it when there’s drama from the word go? We are here for it!
Mrs Mops and LeJoy in The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
Dropping bombs and spilling tea is something that The Real Housewives of Johannesburg do very well. We admire the fact that they don’t only share the glitzy parts of their lives, but they’re also able to show their vulnerable sides. The show will make you laugh, cringe, cry and even wish you were part of the clique.
If there’s one housewife who had SA talking, it was Mpumi Mophatlane aka Mrs Mops. Her gorgeous looks and flamboyant personality, coupled with her lavish lifestyle and “money ain’t a problem” attitude had viewers around the country hanging on her every word.
Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathato swept into season 2 and ruffled some serious feathers — we couldn’t get enough of her antics.
Lebo M
With more than 30 years in the world of entertainment, Lebo M has a wealth of knowledge to share. How many people can confidently say they have a career spanning three decades? Not many, considering how cut-throat the business is.
The colourful producer and composer has worked on some of the world’s biggest productions including The Lion King, and even has a Grammy Award to his name. What makes Lebo M tick? Thankfully, his reality show Lebo M: Coming Home, has all the answers.
Kelly Khumalo
When you talk about resilience and staying power, you have to mention Kelly Khumalo’s name. Kelly, who first stole fans’ hearts more than a decade ago, has experienced her fair share of ups and downs. The award-winning singer has had to fight some heavy battles in public. Despite her challenges, the mother of two continues to prove that she is unbreakable and can overcome just about anything life throws her way.
The whole family in The Ranakas
The Ranakas have become one of SA’s most-loved TV families. For four seasons, viewers have watched the famous family sharing some of their most intimate moments, without holding back. Whether it’s sibling rivalry, relationship dramas or other life experiences, the Ranakas have been intentional about taking viewers along on the journey. You can watch The Ranakas on Showmax, express from the Mzansi Magic broadcast.
The horrid husbands in Mnakwethu Happily Ever After
While polygamy might not be everyone’s cup of tea, there are some people who have gladly embraced it. Last year, viewers watched as famous polygamist Musa Mseleku helped husbands to ask for their wives’ permission to get into polygamous marriages. The show didn’t come without controversy and after it ended, people were left with questions. Mnakwethu Happily Ever After seeks to show what life now looks like for these couples.
We love to hate delinquent husbands Dulas and Nginga — their lies and broken promises to their wives and girlfriends blow our minds.
Somizi
Someone needs to ask Somizi to give lessons on longevity. How has he managed to stay in the game for so many years, while continuously reinventing himself? Perhaps this is why there’s great interest in his personal life — people want to see how he does it all.
Fortunately for fans, Somizi is always willing to share a bit of himself. Not only did he invite fans into his personal life through his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi, but he also gave them an all-access pass to his star-studded wedding to Mohale Motaung in Somizi & Mohale: The Union. We challenge you to watch the scenes featuring Somizi’s late, great mother Mary Twala without choking up.
