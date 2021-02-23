Seven free digital books that will help your child get to grips with Covid-19

The world in which we’ve been living for the past year has been uncertain and ever-changing.

While adults are trying their best to cope with lockdowns and health anxieties, it is easy to forget children are also struggling to adapt to all the changes in their daily lives.

To make explaining the “new normal” to children a little easier, many authors have taken to writing children’s books about Covid-19.

Here are seven titles which can be downloaded in several languages for free: