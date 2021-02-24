Buzz off! Four natural mosquito repellents you can easily make at home

1. GRAB THE GARLIC

There is clearly some truth in the old adage about vampires and garlic since it seems bloodsucking mosquitoes are repelled by the scent of this boundlessly useful bulb.

Invest in a spray bottle (these can be found in the gardening/houseware sections of most big supermarkets) and mix up your own mozzie repellent. Crush one or two cloves of fresh garlic and then boil in two cups of water. Wait for your pest-busting solution to cool, and then dispense it into your spray bottle.

The next time you see (or hear) a mosquito, spray the solution directly at them. If the spray makes contact it will kill them, and because it is diluted the garlicky smell won’t linger too long.

2. USE BOOZE TO MAKE THEM BUZZ OFF

It might surprise you to learn mosquitoes are puritanical little beasts and have an aversion to the scent of booze.

Now that alcohol is back on the market in SA, consider leaving a glass of something pungent-smelling (red wine?) in the room in which you sleep.