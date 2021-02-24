Buzz off! Four natural mosquito repellents you can easily make at home
Mozzies are a quintessential part of SA summers but that doesn’t mean you have to take their abuse lying down
1. GRAB THE GARLIC
There is clearly some truth in the old adage about vampires and garlic since it seems bloodsucking mosquitoes are repelled by the scent of this boundlessly useful bulb.
Invest in a spray bottle (these can be found in the gardening/houseware sections of most big supermarkets) and mix up your own mozzie repellent. Crush one or two cloves of fresh garlic and then boil in two cups of water. Wait for your pest-busting solution to cool, and then dispense it into your spray bottle.
The next time you see (or hear) a mosquito, spray the solution directly at them. If the spray makes contact it will kill them, and because it is diluted the garlicky smell won’t linger too long.
2. USE BOOZE TO MAKE THEM BUZZ OFF
It might surprise you to learn mosquitoes are puritanical little beasts and have an aversion to the scent of booze.
Now that alcohol is back on the market in SA, consider leaving a glass of something pungent-smelling (red wine?) in the room in which you sleep.
Keep in mind this probably isn’t the most sensible method for mosquito-busting if you have young children in the house.
3. SCENT THE AIR WITH PEPPERMINT OIL
Most people adore the scent of peppermint oil, but mosquitoes can’t stand the stuff. To take advantage of this weakness, you can either purchase peppermint essential oil from a pharmacy or make your own.
For the DIY version, you’ll need need to crush fresh peppermint leaves and combine them with oil oil. The more mint the better, and about 350ml of oil should do it. Soak the crushed leaves in the oil for approximately 48 hours, then sieve the oil and decant it into a spray bottle. You can spray your bedrooms and living areas with your homemade repellent to discourage mosquitoes from making an entrance.
If you’re wary of spritzing oil near your soft furnishings, invest in an essential oil burner as a way to scent your home with peppermint oil.
4. GET GROWING
If you’re looking for a long-term solution to your mosquito problem, consider investing in some of the plants and herbs that naturally deter mosquitoes, and planting these in the garden, specifically around points of entry to your home like doors and windows. These include catnip, peppermint, lavender and citronella.
Also do your best to drain or clean out stagnant water (such as in water features or bird baths) at every opportunity.