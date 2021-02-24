Women inching towards equal legal rights despite Covid risks - report

Women gained legal rights in nearly 30 countries last year despite disruption due to Covid-19, but governments must do more to ease the disproportionate burden shouldered by women during the pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Nations should prioritise gender equality in economic recovery efforts, the bank said, warning that progress on equal rights was threatened by heavier job losses in female-dominated sectors, increased childcare and a surge in domestic violence.

"This pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that disadvantage girls and women," David Malpass, World Bank Group president, said in a statement accompanying the annual "Women, Business and the Law" report.

"Women should have the same access to finance and the same rights to inheritance as men and must be at the centre of our efforts toward an inclusive and resilient recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."

A total of 27 countries reformed laws or regulations to give women more economic equality with men in 2019-20, said the report, which grades 190 nations on laws and regulations that affect women's economic opportunities.