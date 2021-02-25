Ashley Judd praises Joburg hospital after near-fatal accident

US actress Ashley Judd has sung the praises of Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg after it treated her for near-fatal injuries she sustained during a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Judd shattered her leg when she tripped over a fallen tree in a remote part of the DRC two weeks ago.

She was airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital for specialised treatment for her injuries and was rushed to ICU.

The star gave an update on her recovery this week, posting an earlier picture of herself with several hospital staff smiling. In the caption she thanked the health-care workers who moved quickly to save her leg

“I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, SA, for making split-second decisions upon my arrival.

“I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion. Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency.”

She noted that her treatment took place as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic and said her dad was able to fly out to be with her because he had been vaccinated.

“My beloved Dad, who got the text no parent ever wants: 'emergency, can’t answer questions, please come now,' had indeed, because he is vaccinated, been able to come to SA. He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept.”

She revealed that the pair then made the “22-hour, four flights” trip back to America to continue her recovery.