Chinese man with R2m 'in the bank' rejected after posting ad for an 'arranged wife'

It might be the month of love but one Chinese man is still as lonely as when February began, after his city council smacked down his attempt at an arranged marriage.

According to Chinese state media outlet The Global Times, the man from Wuhan, Hubei province, decided to try his luck by posting on the city's message board.

“I want to get married but I don't have a girlfriend. I hope the city government can arrange one for me,” said the man in the message, adding that he had just renovated his house in preparation for the upcoming nuptials.

Some things about the man: