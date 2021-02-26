Lifestyle

Chinese man with R2m 'in the bank' rejected after posting ad for an 'arranged wife'

Forget Tinder, maybe you'll find love on a community noticeboard

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
26 February 2021 - 10:00
The man's search for a wife was quickly stopped by the Wuhan local government.
The man's search for a wife was quickly stopped by the Wuhan local government.
Image: Picture: 123RF/GREKOV

It might be the month of love but one Chinese man is still as lonely as when February began, after his city council smacked down his attempt at an arranged marriage.

According to Chinese state media outlet The Global Times, the man from Wuhan, Hubei province, decided to try his luck by posting on the city's message board.

“I want to get married but I don't have a girlfriend. I hope the city government can arrange one for me,” said the man in the message, adding that he had just renovated his house in preparation for the upcoming nuptials.

Some things about the man:

  • He is 27 years old,
  • He has a bachelor's degree,
  • and has $138,700 (more than R2m) in savings.

He told another Chinese publication, Guancha.cn, that he had been on several blind dates but couldn't find Mrs Right.

Sadly he was also rejected by city officials, who quoted the law against arranged marriage.

It suggested he communicate with women more and “pursue them bravely”.

READ MORE

Is dating dead? How Covid-19 has changed the game — maybe forever

Monique Verduyn and Sibusiso Mkwanazi consider the ways that the pandemic has changed the dating scene, and what it could mean for future romance
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Kanye'd, fleabagging: 13 slang words that sum up the challenges of dating in 2021

The swamp of modern, app-based dating is hostile, cold-blooded, superficial and quid pro quo as these new terms make abundantly obvious
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Love conquers the lockdown: Cupid’s arrow flies through Covid-19

Alcohol was banned and borders were closed. But some have proven that you can't lock down love.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion Travel
  2. Ashley Judd praises Joburg hospital after near-fatal accident Lifestyle
  3. 'My BIG V-Day present': SA trophy hunter sparks international outcry for posing ... Travel
  4. Gulp! How much cash you could save by buying local wine in a box vs bottle Food
  5. How do you say that? The Kiffness has this neat trick to learning the new name ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...