Lady Gaga offers large reward for stolen French bulldogs

26 February 2021 - 11:08 By Busang Senne
Lady Gaga's third French bulldog, Miss Asia, managed to run away and was later recovered by police and returned to the superstar.
Image: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

BBC reports that Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 (more than R7m) reward for the safe return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen during an attack on her dog-walker. 

The multiple award-winning artist’s dog-walker was shot with a semi-automatic handgun before the male suspect took off with the dogs, Gustav and Koji. 

It is unknown whether the assault was random or motivated because of Gaga’s celebrity status. A possible explanation reportedly provided by authorities is that the assault is part of a crime syndicate targeting the breed because of their high value, after a series of attacks to steal French bulldogs.

