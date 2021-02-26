Lady Gaga offers large reward for stolen French bulldogs

BBC reports that Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 (more than R7m) reward for the safe return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen during an attack on her dog-walker.

The multiple award-winning artist’s dog-walker was shot with a semi-automatic handgun before the male suspect took off with the dogs, Gustav and Koji.

It is unknown whether the assault was random or motivated because of Gaga’s celebrity status. A possible explanation reportedly provided by authorities is that the assault is part of a crime syndicate targeting the breed because of their high value, after a series of attacks to steal French bulldogs.