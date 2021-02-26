The insanity of being a parent helped Tali Babes add humour to new show

It’s been over three years, but SA's favourite Jewish princess Tali 'Tali Babes' Shapiro is back and ready to grace our screens with her heightened, and rather demanding, presence in Tali's Baby Diary.

The 10-part show is a follow-up to the local mockumentary series Tali’s Wedding Diary, which was released in 2017 and went on to become the most-awarded comedy at the 2019 SA Film and Television Awards, bagging five prizes including Best Comedy.

In Tali's Baby Diary, Tali — who is brilliantly played by Julia Anastasopoulos — is forced to abandon her Instagram-influencer aspirations to embracing life as a more wholesome momfluencer after unexpectedly finding out that she’s pregnant.

“We were very excited for the next stage of Tali's life and to see her go on her next adventure,” says Anastasopoulos, who first became a household name through portraying the hilarious Suzelle DIY on social media.