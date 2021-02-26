WATCH | ‘We never walked away’: Prince Harry gets candid in James Corden interview

Prince Harry has denied claims he walked away from the British royal family and duties, instead insisting it was rather “stepping back” and not “stepping down”.

The Duke of Sussex confessed this during a candid but hilarious appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The interview saw Harry and Corden take an open bus tour of Los Angeles while discussing a range of issues, including the prince’s life in California, raising his son Archie and their decision to step back from royal duty.

Corden kicked things off with a tea “session” aboard the bus before showing Harry sites and stars’ houses along the way. The two then made a pit-stop at the house featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Corden humorously suggested Harry and his wife Meghan make an offer to purchase the house.

Things got serious when the duo touched on the subject of the couple’s split from the royal family, which was finalised earlier this month.