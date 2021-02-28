Humour
Adult diapers at funfairs, toothpicks with biltong and other genius ideas
Companies have been stealing my creations for decades, and I foresee a few more 'combo deals' we're bound to be enjoying some day
28 February 2021 - 00:01
I went into a biltong shop and got myself a packet this past week. It was only R30's worth. With current biltong prices, he really shouldn't have bothered with that brown paper bag of air. He might as well have put it in a weed bankie.
After he rang it up I asked him for a toothpick. He looked at me like he was behind the counter at an automotive parts dealer and I had asked him for a packet of avos. With a dismissive wave of hand, he grunted, "I haven't got any."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.