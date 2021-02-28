Humour

Adult diapers at funfairs, toothpicks with biltong and other genius ideas

Companies have been stealing my creations for decades, and I foresee a few more 'combo deals' we're bound to be enjoying some day

I went into a biltong shop and got myself a packet this past week. It was only R30's worth. With current biltong prices, he really shouldn't have bothered with that brown paper bag of air. He might as well have put it in a weed bankie.



After he rang it up I asked him for a toothpick. He looked at me like he was behind the counter at an automotive parts dealer and I had asked him for a packet of avos. With a dismissive wave of hand, he grunted, "I haven't got any."..