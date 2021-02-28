Motoring Review

Maserati sticks its trident into the wall socket with the Ghibli Hybrid

This sleek car marks the start of an electrifying new era for the Italian brand

A Maserati with a downsized engine aided by a turbocharger and mild electrification should not be that difficult a combination to digest. The automotive landscape is changing after all. Every other day it seems another manufacturer is announcing that, by a certain time, their entire product range will turn to battery power for propulsion.



Even carmakers who were once regarded as stubborn apologists for internal combustion, brands whose entire identities relied on the sounds and sensations of a petrol heart, have embraced the charge. Pun very much intended...