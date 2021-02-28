Motoring
Picanto X-Line vs Vitara Brezza: how do these budget-pleasers compare?
Kia and Suzuki are vying for consumers' attention with new offerings in the compact crossover and compact sport-utility vehicle categories
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The new-car market recently gained two entries to the compact crossover and compact sport-utility vehicle categories.
We'll start with the littler of the duo hailing from Kia: meet the plucky Picanto X-Line. It rides 5mm higher than a standard Picanto (now 156mm) and packs a tough exterior aesthetic that will hold it in good stead if commutes through the urban jungle are on your agenda...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.