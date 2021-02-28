Car Reviews
Power couple: The BMW M8 and X5 M make for a compelling two-car garage
These M-badged brutes are proof that when BMW stays true to the hallmark of its brand, the results are undeniably great
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Social media comments can quickly deflate the hype a brand is trying to create. Hot and unfiltered vitriol from keyboard commentators will cut through flowery marketing prose like a jagged knife.
BMW tried to use the hate to its advantage recently, featuring quips made about its iX sport-utility vehicle in the advertising campaign for the model. They embraced the backlash at the odd styling of the car. But it seemed just a bit unconvincing - like a tear-filled "sticks and stones may break my bones" response to the school bully...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.