Power couple: The BMW M8 and X5 M make for a compelling two-car garage

These M-badged brutes are proof that when BMW stays true to the hallmark of its brand, the results are undeniably great

Social media comments can quickly deflate the hype a brand is trying to create. Hot and unfiltered vitriol from keyboard commentators will cut through flowery marketing prose like a jagged knife.



BMW tried to use the hate to its advantage recently, featuring quips made about its iX sport-utility vehicle in the advertising campaign for the model. They embraced the backlash at the odd styling of the car. But it seemed just a bit unconvincing - like a tear-filled "sticks and stones may break my bones" response to the school bully...