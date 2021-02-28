Movie Review

Rosamund Pike gives a standout performance in 'I Care a Lot'

The 'Gone Girl’ star returns to her dark side for this vicious satire

Rosamund Pike offers her steeliest, most glacial turn since 2014's Gone Girl in this vicious little black satire of the follies of late capitalist America and the ruthless grifters who work its loopholes to their financial advantage.



Directed by J Blakeson, I Care a Lot offers a cynical vision of a world in which the weak are prey to those wolves who are indifferent and cold enough to work the system for personal gain...