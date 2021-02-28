Lifestyle

Opinion

The pandemic has changed the way we daydream

The Covid-19 disaster has severely compromised our ability to project ourselves into the near future, even within the realm of fantasy, writes Paula Andropoulos

28 February 2021 - 00:00 By Paula Andropoulos

I'm a chronic daydreamer. In effect, this means that I've always been congratulated for having an imagination, but my propensity to wander afield in psyche-space has attracted plenty of censure, too: at school, my chronic woolgathering was chalked up to ADD and pathologised.

Lately, our newfound reverence for capital-M-Mindfulness is anathema to constantly fantasising about where you could go next, or what you might do tomorrow, while you postpone drudge and mentally relegate chores to next week...

