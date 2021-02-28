Motoring

What it's like being behind the wheel of an unstoppable armored vehicle

The SVI Max 9 APC is a juggernaut — and it costs an arm and leg

The presence of an armoured personnel carrier in any setting is ominous, threatening. Everyone knows that conflict is big business. A mere civilian like me struggles to comprehend the vast extent of the industry responsible for manufacturing apparatus for the purposes of defence (and offence).



My thoughts feel small standing next to the towering juggernaut that is the SVI Max 9 APC. The massive piece of machinery is produced by local outfit SVI Engineering for worldwide markets...