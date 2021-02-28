On My Radar
Which TV shows have 'Lioness' star Shannon Esra hooked?
The SA actress and singer tells us what she's watching, reading and listening to
28 February 2021 - 00:00
South African actress and singer Shannon Esra plays the lead role in Lioness, a local 10-part crime drama that premiered on M-Net at the end of January.
It follows Samantha Hugo, who loses her children when she's framed for the fraud committed by her husband and is sent to prison for eight years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.