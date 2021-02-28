On My Radar

Which TV shows have 'Lioness' star Shannon Esra hooked?

The SA actress and singer tells us what she's watching, reading and listening to

South African actress and singer Shannon Esra plays the lead role in Lioness, a local 10-part crime drama that premiered on M-Net at the end of January.



It follows Samantha Hugo, who loses her children when she's framed for the fraud committed by her husband and is sent to prison for eight years...