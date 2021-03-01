Diversity, Netflix dominate Golden Globes as 'Nomadland' wins best drama movie

Drama Nomadland and satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won movie honours at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that was marked by impassioned calls for more diversity and the dominance of Netflix.

Nomadland, a moving drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America from Searchlight Pictures, also took the best director prize for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao. It made Zhao only the second woman to win at the Globes in that category, and the first woman director of Asian descent to win.

“For everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you,” said Zhao. “We don't say goodbye, we say see you down the road,” she said, quoting a line from the movie.

The two wins for Nomadland increased the profile of the film ahead of nominations in March for the Oscars.

Sacha Baron Cohen, the creator of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm from Amazon Studios was named best comedy movie actor, while singer Andra Day was a surprise winner for her lead role in The US vs Billie Holiday.