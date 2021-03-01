First look at Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah: 'You've said some pretty shocking things here'

The first look at the highly-anticipated Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released and looks set to be lit!

In the clips released Oprah makes it clear that there are no topics that are “off-limits”.

It's the first time the couple have sat down in a joint interview since stepping back from senior royal responsibilities.

The fallout between the pair and the royal family has been the subject of much speculation, with the British press coming down hard on them for moving to the US.

In one clip, Harry says his biggest concern is “history repeating itself”.