Angelina Jolie sells Winston Churchill painting which was a gift from ex-husband Brad Pitt for $11.5m

US actress Angelina Jolie has sold her Winston Churchill painting which was gifted to her by ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The painting Tower of Koutoubia Mosque was sold on Monday for $11.5m (about R173m) by the Jolie Family Collection.

A report by CNN said before the actress owned the painting, it was presented as a gift to US president Franklin D Roosevelt during World War II. The art piece has long shadows coupled with the tones of a sunset in Marrakech, Morocco. This is said to have been a favourite subject for Churchill, who was British prime minister from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955, to paint.