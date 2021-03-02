Lifestyle

Phumzile Van Damme says those opposing 'Love Island' complaints can 'write to the human rights commission'

02 March 2021 - 12:37
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on Love Island SA. File photo.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on Love Island SA. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

As Love Island SA trends on Twitter for its lack of diversity in its cast, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says people who have an issue with complaints can “write to the SA Human Rights Commission.” 

Love Island is a dating reality show and is popular globally.

Its franchise has had spin-offs in the UK and US among other countries. South Africans were left disappointed with the first episode of the highly anticipated local spin-off, especially the cast, which only had two black people and one coloured man.

Not everyone saw a problem with the cast, but Van Damme said the lack of diversity was too obvious to ignore.

Sbu Mpungose, a spokesperson for DStv told TshisaLIVE that the channel “prides itself in reflecting diversity and inclusion” in its shows. She said viewers can expect more diversity in upcoming episodes of Love Island.

On Twitter, many said the show failed to meet their expectations while others dubbed it 'Love Island Orania,' a jab at the Afrikaaner town in the Northern Cape province.

Here's what was said on social media: 

READ MORE

Mzansi not impressed with lack of diversity on 'Love Island' — DStv insists the show's diverse

“We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including Love Island," DStv said in response to "Love island Orania".
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Forget Valentine’s Day, we must remember our own heritage

If you question the origins of this day, you will be very unpopular.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

Don't underestimate the power of a quick makeover: 15 easy home updates

Interior design experts share savvy tips that make a world of difference to your living spaces
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Burger, chips and a Coke for SA solo paddler Zirk Botha as he makes it safely ... Food
  2. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Meet the 'Kim Kardashian' of the drug world: Mrs El Chapo Lifestyle
  4. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  5. WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion Travel

Latest Videos

Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...