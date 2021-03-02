Phumzile Van Damme says those opposing 'Love Island' complaints can 'write to the human rights commission'

As Love Island SA trends on Twitter for its lack of diversity in its cast, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says people who have an issue with complaints can “write to the SA Human Rights Commission.”

Love Island is a dating reality show and is popular globally.

Its franchise has had spin-offs in the UK and US among other countries. South Africans were left disappointed with the first episode of the highly anticipated local spin-off, especially the cast, which only had two black people and one coloured man.

Not everyone saw a problem with the cast, but Van Damme said the lack of diversity was too obvious to ignore.