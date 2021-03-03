Lifestyle

Creepy or creative? This tool lets users create movement in old pictures

03 March 2021 - 07:50
A painted portrait of Charles Darwin, best known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was animated using Deep Nostalgia.
Image: Twitter/ Esther Willemsen

If you’ve wanted to bring old pictures of yourself or family members “back to life”, look no further than the new artificial intelligence tool Deep Nostalgia.

The animation tool launched by the genealogy service MyHeritage in February allows users to upload still pictures and animate them into “realistic” video footage.

On its website, MyHeritage said the gestures used to create movement in still pictures are real human gestures.

“The gestures in the driver videos used to create the animation sequences are real human gestures and the actors in most of these blueprint videos are employees of MyHeritage.

“However, the end result is not authentic but rather a technological stimulation of how the person in your photo would have moved and looked if they were captured on video,” it said.

Users can also animate different faces in a single photo by clicking on the face the user wants animated.

Twitter users have used the tool to animate pictures of meteorologist, mathematician, and biologist Gregor Mendel, naturalist Charles Darwin and actor Nicolas Cage among other famous people. Others used it to animate their old family pictures.

