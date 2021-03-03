Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and American wife Meghan decided long ago they would not play the traditional royal media “game”, and on Sunday they depart from the norms of engagement again with an in-depth interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Smarting from sometimes critical tabloid headlines and press intrusion in Britain, they have already announced they will step down from official duties, move to California with young son Archie and cut off contact with Britain's biggest tabloids.

Last month, Meghan successfully sued the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

And on Tuesday, the couple issued a statement saying Meghan was “saddened” by a report in The Times broadsheet of a bullying complaint against her, calling it an “attack on her character”.

To their supporters, Sunday's televised interview is a chance to set the record straight and lay out their plans for the future. To detractors, it's a sign of hypocrisy.