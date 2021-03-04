What’s new on Showmax in March 2021

February brought us two equally brilliant but wildly different Showmax Originals in SA: psychological thriller DAM and hilarious comedy sequel Tali’s Baby Diary. So what treats does March have in store? Some great new bingeable Hollywood series and movies including Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley and featuring a very SA storyline.

Subscribe to Showmax right now and take advantage of their three-for-one deal: pay for one month and keep streaming for three.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tali’s Baby Diary