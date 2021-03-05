ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | A year on from SA's first coronavirus case, here's how it compares to Spanish flu

While Chinese authorities were the first to alert the World Health Organisation of the 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan on December 31, some have since disputed that this is where the virus originated but instead insist it originated in another country and was imported into the country . A delegation from WHO has since been dispatched to investigate the origins of the deadly virus.

In little over a year, the virus has infected more than 100 million people worldwide and claimed more than 2 million lives. In South Africa, the first case emerged on March 5 and by the end of June 2020, more than a 120,000 cases were recorded.

Spanish flu

The 1918 influenza, dubbed the "Spanish flu", in contrast, is believed to have infected around half a billion people between 1918-1920, a third of the world's population, and claimed around 50-100 million lives.

The pandemic got its unsavoury name from the fact that Spain, which was neutral during World War 1 and had an uncensored press, was the first to report on it . It was at its deadliest between 1918-1919 before subsiding in the 1920s.

The virus hit SA in September 1918 and according to Emeritus Professor Howard Phillips of the University of Cape Town , seemingly arrived on two ships, the Jaroslav and the Veronej, which docked in Cape Town on September 13 and 18 respectively.

The Spanish flu is widely considered the most severe pandemic in recent history.