'Audiences want films about real issues that affect women': Carey Mulligan
Actress Carey Mulligan discusses her latest role in "Promising Young Woman" with Margaret Gardiner
07 March 2021 - 00:01
When I was 17 years old and modelling, I toured around SA doing fashion shows with a group of other models. During that trip, I ended up in a hotel room with an older model and two of her male friends, also older than me. My friend and one of the men sat on the only chairs in the room, chatting.
I felt shy and out of my depth, like I'd tagged along. I sat on the edge of the bed and the other man sat next to me, talking. Suddenly, he leaned me back onto the bed and tried to kiss me. I wasn't sure what was happening. I'd felt safe going into the room because I was with my friend, but I didn't feel that way any longer. She looked up and realised what was happening and rescued me. No fuss, just: "Come on Margaret" — and we left...
