Lifestyle

Bite-Sized Reviews

'Hightown', 'The Age of Samurai': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
07 March 2021 - 00:00

MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS

A tightly controlled, thrilling journey through the lives of members of the Mormon community in Salt Lake City Utah as they recount the shock and horror of a series of bombings that rocked the city in the 1980s. Filled with eccentric characters and offering a glimpse behind the veil usually drawn over the organisation of Mormon society, it's the story of a nefarious, smiling villain and the havoc he wreaked on a respectable community and their seemingly perfect, God-fearing bubble of existence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  4. M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  5. Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery