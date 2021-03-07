Bite-Sized Reviews
'Hightown', 'The Age of Samurai': Five brand new things to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies
07 March 2021 - 00:00
MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS
A tightly controlled, thrilling journey through the lives of members of the Mormon community in Salt Lake City Utah as they recount the shock and horror of a series of bombings that rocked the city in the 1980s. Filled with eccentric characters and offering a glimpse behind the veil usually drawn over the organisation of Mormon society, it's the story of a nefarious, smiling villain and the havoc he wreaked on a respectable community and their seemingly perfect, God-fearing bubble of existence...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.