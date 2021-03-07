Bite-Sized Reviews

'Hightown', 'The Age of Samurai': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS



A tightly controlled, thrilling journey through the lives of members of the Mormon community in Salt Lake City Utah as they recount the shock and horror of a series of bombings that rocked the city in the 1980s. Filled with eccentric characters and offering a glimpse behind the veil usually drawn over the organisation of Mormon society, it's the story of a nefarious, smiling villain and the havoc he wreaked on a respectable community and their seemingly perfect, God-fearing bubble of existence...