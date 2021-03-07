Last Word

In the search for true love, remember the core counts more than the surface

It's better to let the real you out sooner rather than later — it'll save a lot of time, and heartache, writes Mark Barnes

I'm sitting in a fancy restaurant, in a fancy shopping centre, in Joburg. It's Saturday morning, people have come out to eat and shop and meet him, see her, maybe. Masks on (until the food arrives), socially more distant than usual, but there's lots to see if you can get through the mist of social networks.



I order a fancy breakfast - smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, with cherry tomatoes, avo and cream cheese on the side, no bread - naked salmon scramble, if you like, and a freezo what-what. It's a look, and it's not so bad a taste...