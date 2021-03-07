Jozi photographer Gulshan Khan 'finds the epic' in modern Muslim life in SA

Award-winning Khan is a judge in National Geographic's #ExploreWithNatGeo photo competition, which invites amateurs to capture special moments

National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer Gulshan Khan doesn't wade into Arctic waters or Amazonian forests to document the lives of the people or the wildlife who inhabit remote parts of the planet. Instead, the Joburg photographer turns her camera on her own country and the Muslim community in which she grew up, producing memorable images of everyday life.



Find the epic in every day is the theme of National Geographic's #ExploreWithNatGeo photo competition, brought to you by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in partnership with the Sunday Times, which launches today. This is your chance to follow in the footsteps of trailblazers like Khan, whose photographic legacy enriches our understanding of the world...