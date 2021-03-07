Jozi photographer Gulshan Khan 'finds the epic' in modern Muslim life in SA
Award-winning Khan is a judge in National Geographic's #ExploreWithNatGeo photo competition, which invites amateurs to capture special moments
07 March 2021 - 00:02
National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer Gulshan Khan doesn't wade into Arctic waters or Amazonian forests to document the lives of the people or the wildlife who inhabit remote parts of the planet. Instead, the Joburg photographer turns her camera on her own country and the Muslim community in which she grew up, producing memorable images of everyday life.
Find the epic in every day is the theme of National Geographic's #ExploreWithNatGeo photo competition, brought to you by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in partnership with the Sunday Times, which launches today. This is your chance to follow in the footsteps of trailblazers like Khan, whose photographic legacy enriches our understanding of the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.