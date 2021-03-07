Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy

07 March 2021 - 10:36 By Reuters
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015.
TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2015.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn / File photo

Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy.

In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavourably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.

“I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy person should look like — as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” she wrote, referring to the mammal that used to perform at SeaWorld.

“I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me,” said Kardashian, who rose to fame through her family's reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

The cosmetics businesswoman and social media star said she was reminded of those months while watching a recent documentary about Britney Spears, tracing the meteoric rise of the pop star and the media coverage of her mental health breakdown in 2007.

Kardashian, 40, said the documentary made her empathise with Spears. She said the media “can be very traumatising and it can really break even the strongest person.

“No-one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment,” Kardashian told her 208 million Instagram followers.

Kardashain gave birth to her daughter North in June 2013. She went on to have a son, Saint, in 2015 and later had two children by a surrogate because of health complications. Kardashian last month filed for divorce from the rapper Kanye West, her husband of almost seven years. 

READ MORE:

'My body is not good enough for his dresses' — Lesego Tlhabi accuses designer Quiteria of fat-shaming

Tlhabi said she was hurt by the alleged shaming and that she felt discriminated against.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Simphiwe Dana gets dragged for ‘body shaming’ skinny people on Twitter

"Stop deflecting and start acknowledging how we are biased against overweight sweeties. I am not sorry," Simphiwe said in response.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed

The bullies and trolls of Twitter came for the star.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Inspiring moments from Mzansi's female faces who encouraged #bodypositive

SA Celebs reminded us of the importance of loving your body.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Phumzile Van Damme on fat-shaming: The size of people’s bodies is none of your business

"You don’t know what a person you consider 'fat' may be going through".
Politics
3 months ago

Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming

Jessica Nkosi is not having it with body shamers.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young man'

Watch out, Busiswa has no place for body shamers on her TL.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. ONE YEAR OF COVID-19: 10 sobering facts about the pandemic in SA Lifestyle
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha made Eddie Murphy realise how awful his African accent is Lifestyle
  5. Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery