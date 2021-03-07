On show: Two local must-see art exhibitions this month
Make sure to catch a solo debut from Bonolo Kavula and a new body of work from Craig Smith
07 March 2021 - 00:00
1. SEWEDI SEWEDI BY BONOLO KAVULA | SMAC GALLERY, CAPE TOWN
Bonolo Kavula describes herself as an experimental artist, and an advocate of simplicity and minimalism. The Kimberley-born multi-disciplinary artist is opening her first solo exhibition, "sewedi sewedi" at Smac Gallery in Cape Town this weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.