On show: Two local must-see art exhibitions this month

Make sure to catch a solo debut from Bonolo Kavula and a new body of work from Craig Smith

1. SEWEDI SEWEDI BY BONOLO KAVULA | SMAC GALLERY, CAPE TOWN



Bonolo Kavula describes herself as an experimental artist, and an advocate of simplicity and minimalism. The Kimberley-born multi-disciplinary artist is opening her first solo exhibition, "sewedi sewedi" at Smac Gallery in Cape Town this weekend...