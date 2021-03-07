Lifestyle

On My Radar

Pop star Shekhinah​ has eyes for ​Indian takeout, Netflix and chill

The 'Fixate' singer tells us the shows she's been bingeing, the musos she's loving, and the film that sent her 'to the edge'

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
07 March 2021 - 00:00

Durban-born singer-songwriter Shekhinah Thandi Donnell, known to her fans as Shekhinah, shot to the top of the pops when she was featured on Black Coffee's hit single Your Eyes in 2016. Her debut album, Rose Gold, released in 2017, swiftly went on to reach platinum status.

Last month she released her latest single, Fixate. The song deals with themes of self-love, bravery, shedding your past self and stepping into a new phase of life to accept the latest evolution of yourself. We spoke to the vocalist to find out what's on her cultural radar..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America' Lifestyle
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. Royal media row flares again ahead of Harry & Meghan interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  4. M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Lifestyle
  5. Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast Travel

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery