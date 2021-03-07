On My Radar

Pop star Shekhinah​ has eyes for ​Indian takeout, Netflix and chill

The 'Fixate' singer tells us the shows she's been bingeing, the musos she's loving, and the film that sent her 'to the edge'

Durban-born singer-songwriter Shekhinah Thandi Donnell, known to her fans as Shekhinah, shot to the top of the pops when she was featured on Black Coffee's hit single Your Eyes in 2016. Her debut album, Rose Gold, released in 2017, swiftly went on to reach platinum status.



Last month she released her latest single, Fixate. The song deals with themes of self-love, bravery, shedding your past self and stepping into a new phase of life to accept the latest evolution of yourself. We spoke to the vocalist to find out what's on her cultural radar..