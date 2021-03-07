Searching for a psychic? Four tips to help prevent being scammed online

While it can be a source of comfort and introspection, the world of spiritual practitioners is unregulated. There's no board of South African psychics & sangomas to enforce a code of ethics; your money and your mind are on the line when you reach out to somebody you found on a flyer, in the classifieds or online.



This needn't prevent you from taking a leap of faith, though. Psychic Emma, a local medium with more than 15 years' experience, gives us insight into the dos and don'ts of sourcing clairvoyants and card readers in the age of Google:..