From marrying in secret to Meghan being suicidal: 5 revelations from Harry & Meghan's tell-all
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lifted the lid on their royal split on Sunday during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In the much-anticipated interview, the couple opened up about expanding their family, racism and Harry's relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.
The US talk show host said she first asked Meghan for an interview before Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, but was turned down, with Meghan telling her it was not the right time.
Here are five revelations from the interview:
Liberated from the royals
Meghan told Oprah that she was not allowed to talk to her or give her an interview in 2018. She said it was liberating to finally speak for herself and make her own decisions.
“We are on the other side of a lot of life experience that has happened and also that we have the ability to have our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make.”
She said she was controlled.
“As an adult who really lived an independent life, to then go into this construct that is different to what many people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to speak for myself.”
They got married before their wedding
The Duchess of Sussex revealed that the couple were married in secret before their wedding in 2018.
“Three days before our wedding we got married but no-one knows that.”
Meghan was suicidal
Meghan accused the royal family of racism and revealed that she was having suicidal thoughts. She said she asked for help but was ignored.
“I didn't want to be alive any more,” she told Oprah. Prince Harry said Meghan was constantly crying.
“I'm so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean and every day I was coming back from work from London to my wife crying while breastfeeding Archie,” said Harry.
History repeating itself
Harry said Meghan's alleged abuse was compounded by race and social media bullying, and he feared that he could lose her the same way he lost his mother in 1997. He said when the couple asked for help from the royal family, they were told “this is how it is”.
“My biggest concern was history repeating itself. What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but more dangerous, because then you add race in and social media in. And when I talk about history repeating itself, I'm talking about my mother.”
Harry is mending his relationship with his father
Harry revealed that his family cut him off financially and he is feeling let down by his father Prince Charles. Harry said he hoped that his father would support him and Meghan because “he knows what the pain feels like”.
On starting over in the US, the Duke of Sussex said he would not have considered the split from the royal family.
“There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like and Archie is his grandson, and at the same time I will always love him and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship.”
