From marrying in secret to Meghan being suicidal: 5 revelations from Harry & Meghan's tell-all

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lifted the lid on their royal split on Sunday during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the much-anticipated interview, the couple opened up about expanding their family, racism and Harry's relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

The US talk show host said she first asked Meghan for an interview before Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, but was turned down, with Meghan telling her it was not the right time.

Here are five revelations from the interview:

Liberated from the royals

Meghan told Oprah that she was not allowed to talk to her or give her an interview in 2018. She said it was liberating to finally speak for herself and make her own decisions.

“We are on the other side of a lot of life experience that has happened and also that we have the ability to have our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make.”