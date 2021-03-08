'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah has seen Kate Middleton trend on Twitter as viewers reacted to her making Meghan cry before her wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex denied reports by UK tabloids which said that she “left Kate in tears” after a stressful dress fitting for her bridesmaids.

Asked by Oprah if she made Kate cry, Meghan said: “No. No. The reverse happened and I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week and she owned it and she apologised. She brought me flowers and a note, apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.”